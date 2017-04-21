Bastos resigns as head of Brazil's BNDES development bank
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.
April 21 Wells Fargo & Co:
* Wells Fargo expands class-action settlement for retail sales practices to $142 million, adds accounts as early as May 2002
* Wells Fargo & Co - updated settlement will add $32 million to previous agreement for a total settlement amount of $142 million.
* Says company is working directly with customers to resolve issues through its complaints process
* Wells Fargo & Co - expects this settlement to resolve claims in 11 other pending class actions
* Wells Fargo - if co is unable to resolve issues directly, customers who believe they got product or service they did not want offered a free mediation service
* Wells Fargo - expects to resolve claims that unauthorized accounts were opened in customers' names or customers were enrolled in products without consent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the $100 million, senior guaranteed notes, series E private placement due May 23, 2029 issued by American Assets Trust, L.P., the operating partnership of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT). A full list of Fitch's current ratings for AAT follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating and Stable Outlook are based on AAT's credit strengths, which