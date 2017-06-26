UPDATE 1-At last minute, Western Digital resubmits bid for Toshiba chip unit
* Not clear if Western Digital bid has been significantly revised
June 26 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo Government & Institutional Banking says named four public finance veterans to key management roles in Wells Fargo Securities
* Wells Fargo Government & Institutional Banking says Donald Wenzel, Jr joining GIB as executive vice president and leader of business operations risk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Not clear if Western Digital bid has been significantly revised
LONDON, June 27 A drop in autos stocks after Germany's Schaeffler cut its profit outlook and disappointment over a failed buyout of Stada hit European shares on Tuesday, offsetting gains among basic resources firms and Spain's Bankia.