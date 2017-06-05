A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co:
* Has named Brendon Riley to its Dallas middle market banking leadership team as Regional Vice President, effective immediately
* Riley succeeds Tom Krueger, who joined company's Great Lakes Commercial Lending team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Australian shares ended higher on Friday, supported by the materials and healthcare sector even as the market continued to be dogged by concerns over a new bank tax that dragged down financials.