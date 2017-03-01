RPT-Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
March 1 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo announces executive compensation actions to promote accountability
* Wells Fargo says eight senior executives will receive no cash bonuses for 2016; three-year equity awards made in 2014 will be reduced by up to 50%
* Wells Fargo says board's independent investigation is ongoing
* Wells Fargo says aggregate reduction in compensation totaling approximately $32 million, based on 2016 target bonuses and current price of Wells Fargo shares
* Wells Fargo says investigation is expected to be completed before company's April 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* Wells Fargo says compensation actions are in addition to previously announced forfeitures of unvested equity awards totaling $41 million by John Stumpf
* Wells Fargo says 8 executives include Tim Sloan, John Shrewsberry, David Carroll, Avid Modjtabai, Hope Hardison, David Julian, Michael Loughlin, James Strother Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage: