BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 27 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo agrees to sell commercial insurance business to USI Insurance Services
* Says terms of transaction, which is expected to close in Q4, were not disclosed
* Wells Fargo & Co- WFIS's annual operating results are not material to Wells Fargo
* Wells Fargo & Co - in conjunction with sale of commercial brokerage business, personal insurance business will report into consumer lending Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to recognise a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $180.0 million (pre and post-tax) in its results for year ended 30 June 2017