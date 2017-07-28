FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2017 / 11:25 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Welltower reports second quarter 2017 results

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Welltower Inc

* Q2 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share $1.06

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $4.15 to $4.25

* Welltower Inc - outlook for 2017 net income attributable to common stockholders has been revised to a range of $2.32 to $2.42 per diluted share

* Affirming 2017 normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders guidance

* Increasing same store net operating income (SSNOI) guidance and now expect average blended SSNOI growth of approximately 2.25 percent - 3 percent in 2017

* Anticipate funding additional development of approximately $173 million in 2017 relating to projects underway on June 30, 2017

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $4.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

