US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 8 Welspun Enterprises Ltd
* Says completion of sale of company's investment in Welspun Energy
* Says consideration of 2.86 billion rupees
* Says further consideration is contingent upon occurrence of certain future events Source text: bit.ly/2lXGC5S Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)