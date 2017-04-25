April 25 Welspun India Ltd

* March quarter consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 billion rupees

* March quarter consol revenue 17.57 billion rupees

* Says for FY18, capex is expected to be around INR 7 billion

* Consol PAT after exceptional in march quarter last year was 1.96 billion rupees; consol revenue was 16.16 billion rupees

* Says co taken few initial steps for entry into advanced textiles and flooring solutions

* Industry is facing headwinds in terms of raw material,energy cost pressures, rupee appreciation which will keep margins under pressure in FY18