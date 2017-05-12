BRIEF-Singlepoint says closed $1 mln convertible promissory note with an institutional investor
* Singlepoint says closed a $1 million company friendly convertible promissory note with an institutional investor
May 12 Wema Bank Plc:
* Announces the resignation of its chairman, adeyinka asekun from the board on may 10
* Announce appointment of Babatunde Kasali, a nonexecutive director, as the new chairman of the board
* FEDHA SP. Z O.O. ANNOUNCES MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR 3,380,913 OF VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SHARES, REPRESENTING 5.41 PERCENT OF VOTES, SAYS MANAGING BROKER DOM MAKLERSKI PKO BP