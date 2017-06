June 2 WENDEL:

* COMPLETED SALE OF 20 MILLION SAINT-GOBAIN SHARES, I.E. 3.6% OF SHARE CAPITAL, REPRESENTING A TOTAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 1 BILLION.

* WENDEL NOW OWNS A STAKE OF APPROXIMATELY 2.5% IN SAINT-GOBAIN'S SHARE CAPITAL AND APPROXIMATELY 4.5% OF ITS VOTING RIGHTS

* THIS SALE AND 0.3% OF SHARE CAPITAL SOLD ON MARKET SINCE MAY 19, 2017, AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF EUR 50.113 PER SHARE, REPRESENTED A TOTAL CASH INFLOW OF EUR 1.085 BILLION FOR WENDEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)