BRIEF-Swiss Finance & Property Investment secures development opportunity in Basel region
* SECURES PURCHASE RIGHT FOR A SITE IN MÜNCHENSTEIN AND ARLESHEIM OF APPROXIMATELY 40‘000 M2
June 1 France-based listed investment group Wendel says:
* Says will sell 20 million Saint-Gobain shares which represents about 3.6 percent share capital.
* Frédéric Lemoine, Chairman of Wendel’s Executive Board says transaction is in line with Wendel’s strategy to pursue its shift towards unlisted assets.
* Wendel says following transaction it will retain. approximately 2.5 percent in Saint-Gobain’s share capital and 4.5 percent of voting rights.
* Wendel says transaction will grant it additional financial resources to implement its investment strategy for 2017-2020.
* Wendel says BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs acted as joint bookrunners of the transaction, while Goldman Sachs is sole global coordinator of transaction.
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy reached a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveiled a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.