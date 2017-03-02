March 2 Wendel SE:

* Welcomes the repricing completion of term loan B facility of CSP technologies

* Size of existing term loan was increased by USD 12 million to a total of USD 178 million

* Interest rate existing term loan was reduced by 75 basis points to Libor + 525 bps

* Company expects to reduce its annual interest expense by approximately USD 1.3 million