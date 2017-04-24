BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 24 Wendt India Ltd
* March-quarter consol net profit 26 million rupees versus 20.5 million rupees year ago
* March-quarter consol total income from operations 407.3 million rupees versus 371.1 million rupees year ago
* Says recommends dividend of INR 15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17