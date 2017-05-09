BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 9 Wendt India Ltd:
* March quarter consol net profit 26 million rupees versus profit 20.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol total income 412.8 million rupees versus 382 million rupees year ago
* Recommended final dividend of 15 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2pg6zEj) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body