March 1 Wendy's Co
* The wendy's company enhances and expands supplier code of
conduct
* Code includes new requirements for certain suppliers of
whole, fresh produce
* Wendys co- supplier code will also require third party
reviews related to human rights and labor practices of these
suppliers
* Will now add approximately 100 additional suppliers to be
covered by code, including all u.s. And canadian contracts
managed by qscc
* Wendys co - company is on target to announce specific
additional commitments related to antibiotics for pork and beef
in 2017.
* Code's provisions apply to all suppliers, however certain
sections may be inapplicable to certain suppliers
* Wendys co - company has set a goal to use only certified
sustainable palm oil in its north american food products by
2022.
* Wendys- code focuses on aspects including food safety and
food ingredients, farm animal health and well-being, human
rights and labor practices
