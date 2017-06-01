June 1 Wendys Co:

* Wendys - ‍NPC international agreed to remodel 90 acquired restaurants in image activation format by end of 2021, build 15 Wendy's restaurants by 2022-end

* Wendys co - received franchise fees of $6.4 million upon closing of transaction, which will be recorded as revenue

* Wendys - expects to incur an additional cash disbursement of approximately $5 million following completion of post-closing reconciliation within 60 days of closing

* Wendys co - ‍expects to report a pre-tax loss on NPC transaction in its quarterly report on form 10-q for fiscal quarter that will end on July 2