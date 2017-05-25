BRIEF-CM Enel-Med signs LOI to buy stake in three medical units
* SIGNS LOI ON BUYING STAKES IN THREE MEDICAL UNITS OPERATING IN WARSAW FOR UP TO 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co Ltd
* Received a consent letter from CSRC regarding resumption of review process of a share offering
* submitted application for resumption of review process of a share offering to csrc on April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SIGNS LOI ON BUYING STAKES IN THREE MEDICAL UNITS OPERATING IN WARSAW FOR UP TO 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 23 A European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel recommended on Friday approving Novartis's Kisqali drug, bolstering the Swiss drugmaker's bid to challenge rival Pfizer's Ibrance against tough-to-treat breast cancer.