April 20 Werner Enterprises Inc:

* Werner Enterprises reports first quarter 2017 revenues and earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Werner Enterprises inc qtrly total revenues $501.2 million versus $482.8 million

* Q1 revenue view $491.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Werner Enterprises inc qtrly total revenues $501.2 million, up 4 percent

* Werner Enterprises Inc - for full year of 2017, we expect net capital expenditures to be in range of $200 million to $250 million

* Werner Enterprises Inc - e ended q1 2017 with 7,180 trucks in truckload segment compared to 3,640 trucks at end of q1 2016