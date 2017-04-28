April 28 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc-
* Wesco Aircraft names Todd Renehan CEO and Alex Murray
president and COO; David J. Castagnola retires
* Renehan also has been appointed to board of directors as a
class i director
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc sees q2 net sales of $364.6
million
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - preliminary financial
information for fiscal 2017 q2 net income of $17.4 million, or
$0.18 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $377.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: