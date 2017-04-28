April 28 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc-

* Wesco Aircraft names Todd Renehan CEO and Alex Murray president and COO; David J. Castagnola retires

* Renehan also has been appointed to board of directors as a class i director

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc sees q2 net sales of $364.6 million

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - preliminary financial information for fiscal 2017 q2 net income of $17.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $377.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S