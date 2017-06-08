BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc:
* Wesco Aircraft announces retirement of chief financial officer
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc- Richard J. Weller, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has informed company of his intention to retire
* Wesco Aircraft - Wesco Aircraft has retained a leading executive search firm to assist with appointment of a new chief financial officer.
* Wesco Aircraft - Weller is expected to continue to serve as chief financial officer and remain an officer of co until a successor is found
* Wesco Aircraft - Weller expected to continue to serve as co's chief financial officer and remain officer of company until successor found Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.