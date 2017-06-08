June 8 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc:

* Wesco Aircraft announces retirement of chief financial officer

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc- Richard J. Weller, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has informed company of his intention to retire

* Wesco Aircraft - Weller expected to continue to serve as co's chief financial officer and remain officer of company until successor found