April 27 Wesco International Inc

* Wesco international, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.76

* Q1 sales fell 0.2 percent to $1.77 billion

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $3.60 to $4.00

* Wesco international inc - reaffirm full-year expectations of sales in range of flat to up 4%

* Wesco international inc - sees fy eps of $3.60 to $4.00 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $1.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.87, revenue view $7.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S