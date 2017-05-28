BRIEF-Jiajiafu Modern Agriculture announces appointment of Bill Lam as CFO
* Announces appointment of Bill Lam as company's chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Wesfarmers Ltd
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
* total remuneration package opportunity at target is therefore $7.5 million annually
* Goyder's remuneration currently comprises far of $3.5 million and a total remuneration opportunity at target of $10.5 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces appointment of Bill Lam as company's chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :