New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 27 Wesfarmers Ltd
* Curragh coal production for quarter was 3,155,000 tonnes, 1.5 per cent lower than previous quarter
* Wesfarmers' share of coal production in bengala for quarter was 764,000 tonnes, 15.3 per cent below previous quarter
* Export metallurgical coal sales volumes for 2017 are expected to be at lower end of previously guided range of 8.0 to 8.5 million tonnes for curragh
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.