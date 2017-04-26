April 27 Wesfarmers Ltd

* Curragh coal production for quarter was 3,155,000 tonnes, 1.5 per cent lower than previous quarter

* Wesfarmers' share of coal production in bengala for quarter was 764,000 tonnes, 15.3 per cent below previous quarter

* Export metallurgical coal sales volumes for 2017 are expected to be at lower end of previously guided range of 8.0 to 8.5 million tonnes for curragh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)