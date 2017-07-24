FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Wesfarmers says qtrly Curragh coal production 3.1 mln tonnes
July 24, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Wesfarmers says qtrly Curragh coal production 3.1 mln tonnes

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd

* Curragh coal production for quarter was 3.1 million tonnes, 3.2 per cent lower than previous quarter.

* Curragh metallurgical coal production of 2.04 million tonnes was 10.1 per cent lower than previous quarter

* share of coal production for Bengalla for quarter was 959,000 tonnes, 25.5 per cent above previous quarter

* at Curragh, overall decrease in production primarily due to impact of cyclone debbie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

