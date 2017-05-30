May 30 West Bancorporation Inc:

* West Bancorporation Inc - on may 25, co entered into credit agreement with unaffiliated commercial bank and borrowed $25 million - sec filing

* West Bancorporation Inc - additional borrowing will be used to make a capital injection into company's subsidiary, west bank

* West Bancorporation Inc - principal and interest under term note are payable quarterly over five years