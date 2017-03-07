UPDATE 3-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
March 7 West Corp
* West corporation acquires cloud collaboration practice from vocus group
* West corp- acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on west's 2017 results.
* West corp - acquired business assets and operations will be integrated into west's unified communications services reportable segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters