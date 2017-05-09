May 10 West Corp:

* West Corporation enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by certain funds affiliated with apollo global management for $23.50 per share in cash

* Proposed transaction has an enterprise value of approximately $5.1 billion, including net debt

* West Corp - following transaction west will become privately held company, shares of West's common stock will no longer be listed on any public market

* West Corp - West board of directors has unanimously approved agreement with apollo funds

* As a condition to transaction, West has agreed to suspend payment of its quarterly dividend, effective immediately

* Concludes broad strategic review process initiated in November 2016