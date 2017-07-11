FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-West Fraser Timber says operations temporarily suspended in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chasm due to wildfire activity
July 11, 2017 / 1:13 AM / in a day

BRIEF-West Fraser Timber says operations temporarily suspended in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chasm due to wildfire activity

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

* West Fraser Timber Co - province of british columbia has declared a provincial state of emergency due to wildfire activity in interior region.

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - has temporarily suspended operations in 100 mile house, williams lake and chasm

* Says fire situation in interior of british columbia is volatile and situation is evolving

* West Fraser Timber - in case of our100 mile house mill, staff and community have been evacuated to comply with evacuation orders in surrounding areas

* West Fraser Timber - west fraser is uncertain how long our 100 mile house, williams lake and chasm operations will be suspended

* West Fraser Timber - unable to assess the impact on lumber and plywood production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

