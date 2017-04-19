BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 WEST INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)
* GETS NEW ORDERS WITH VALUE OF SEK 2 MILLION
* DELIVERY TAKES PLACE IN Q2, Q3 AND Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes