Feb 15 West International AB (publ):

* More volume orders for POS terminals for Swedish market, order value of 2 million Swedish crowns ($223,207)

* Customers are, among others, OpenSolution, Datorama and Nets

* Deliveries will mainly take place during Q1 2017