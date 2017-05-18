BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 WEST INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE SEK 18.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 13.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA PROFIT SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rMrlwB) Further company coverage: