March 29 WEST INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)

* HAS RECEIVED FURTHER ORDERS FOR PROGRAMMABLE KEYBOARDS EQUIPPED WITH CARD READER AND ENCRYPTION SOFTWARE

* ORDER VALUE FROM ABSA BANK AMOUNTS TO SEK 2.5 MILLION

* DELIVERIES TO SOUTH AFRICA ARE EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED DURING Q2 AND Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)