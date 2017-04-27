April 27 WEST INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL):

* SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH ITS LOCAL SYSTEM INTEGRATOR, BULLION IT, FOR A COMPREHENSIVE UPGRADE OF ABSA BANK'S CARD PAYMENT SYSTEM IN SOUTH AFRICA

* INITIAL DEAL SIGNED FOR 5 YEARS

* VALUE OF TRANSACTION DURING THE FIRST YEAR WILL NOT BE LESS THAN SEK 7.5 MILLION