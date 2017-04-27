BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 WEST INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL):
* SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH ITS LOCAL SYSTEM INTEGRATOR, BULLION IT, FOR A COMPREHENSIVE UPGRADE OF ABSA BANK'S CARD PAYMENT SYSTEM IN SOUTH AFRICA
* INITIAL DEAL SIGNED FOR 5 YEARS
* VALUE OF TRANSACTION DURING THE FIRST YEAR WILL NOT BE LESS THAN SEK 7.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.