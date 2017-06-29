FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 hours ago
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 9 hours ago

BRIEF-West Marine to be acquired by Monomoy Capital Partners

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - West Marine Inc:

* West Marine Inc to be acquired by Monomoy Capital Partners for $12.97 per share

* West Marine Inc - deal for ‍total equity value of $338 million​

* West Marine Inc - ‍company founder and board member, Randy Repass, has entered into a voting agreement​

* West Marine Inc - transaction has been unanimously approved by West Marine's board of directors

* West Marine - after closing of deal, West Marine will be privately held and continue to be operated independently by company's management team

* West Marine - ‍randy Repass and his affiliated entities agreed to vote shares representing about 20% of company's voting power in favor of transaction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

