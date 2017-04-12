BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 West Mountain Environmental Corp:
* West Mountain Environmental executes letter of intent with Walker McNeil Group of Companies
* West Mountain Environmental - under terms of LOI WMGOC will invest up to CDN$14 million in company with CDN$7.0 million to be invested within next 90 days
* West Mountain Environmental - LOI provides for purchase by WMGOC of 50 million shares of WMT from treasury at $0.05 per share
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results