May 8 West Mountain Environmental Corp
* Filing notification from Alberta securities commission
* West mountain - Notified by Asecurities commission it has
not filed audited financial statements, related materials for FY
2016 within prescribed timeline
* West mountain - Been informed that continued failure to
file these materials on time may result in action including
potential issuance of cease trade order
* West mountain - Does not anticipate obtaining financial
resources that would allow it to complete these materials over
short term
