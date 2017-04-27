BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
* West announces first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales rose 7.1 percent to $387.7 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.66 to $2.78
* Q1 earnings per share $0.81
* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.585 billion to $1.61 billion
* West pharmaceutical services inc - reaffirming full-year 2017 sales and raising reported-diluted eps guidance
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $380.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
