BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 11 Westaim Corp
* The Westaim Corporation reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Says book value per share was $2.23 (c$2.97) at March 31, 2017, compared to $2.21 (c$2.97) at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
MUMBAI, June 19 Pune, a city in India's western state of Maharashtra, sold $31 million in 10-year bonds on Monday, as cities in Asia's third-largest economy look to tap investors for the first time in a decade to finance infrastructure projects.