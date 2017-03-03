March 4 Westar Energy Inc

* Westar Energy -on March 6, 2017, expect to settle issuance and sale of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of first mortgage bonds, 3.100% series due 2027

* Westar Energy Inc - will pay interest on bonds on april 1 and october 1 of each year, beginning on october 1, 2017

* Westar Energy Inc - interest on bonds accrues from and including march 6, 2017 at a rate of 3.100% per year - sec filing

* Westar Energy Inc - bonds will be issued in minimum denominations of $2,000 and in integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof