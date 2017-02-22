Italy set to introduce measures to boost soured loan securitisations
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
Feb 22 Westar Energy Inc-
* REG-Westar Energy announces 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $606.5 million versus $546 million
* Qtrly total revenues $606.5 million versus $546 million
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.