BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures Q1 revenue C$3.063 million
* Prodigy ventures inc qtrly net income per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 Westar Energy Inc
* Westar Energy Inc - On March 29, 2017 received a notice from administrator of Westar Energy, Inc. employees' 401(K) savings plan - SEC Filing
* Westar Energy - Notice said Westar Energy stock fund in plan to be entering blackout period due to pending merger of co with unit of great plains energy
* Westar Energy Inc - Blackout period is expected to commence several days prior to closing of merger, and could last up to 14 days
* Westar Energy Inc - Co is unable to determine closing date of merger and it is therefore unable to determine exact dates for blackout period Source text: [bit.ly/2o6WO9B] Further company coverage:
* Greenfields petroleum corporation announces financial results and operating highlights for the three months ended march 31, 2017