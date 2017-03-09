March 9 Western Energy Services Corp -
* Announces strategic acquisition of Savanna Energy Services
Corp.
* Savanna shareholders will receive, for each Savanna share
held, 0.85 of a Western share
* Transaction value, based on Western's 20-day VWAP, is
approximately $533 million
* Will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares
of Savanna in exchange for common shares of Western
* Deal including assumption of approximately $248 million
in savanna net debt
* Expected that Chris Strong, current president, CEO of
Savanna, another "mutually acceptable" nominee will join Western
board
* Received a commitment letter from certain lenders for a
revised credit facility to be available on closing to fund
combined entity
* Transaction has received unanimous approval by directors
of Savanna and by independent committee formed by Savanna board
* Deal provides for reciprocal non-completion fee of $15
million payable in certain circumstances if transaction is not
completed
* Savanna, co agreed they will not solicit or initiate
discussions regarding other business combination or sale of
material assets
