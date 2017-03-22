Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 21 Western Energy Services Corp
* Western Energy Services Corp. confirms its offer; highlights the key benefits to Savanna shareholders; and asks for Savanna shareholders' support
* Says combined company would have no debt maturities before 2019
* Western Energy Services - End result of a deal is expected to be higher cash flow per share for all shareholders and an expected $20 million per year in synergies
* Western Energy Services- Offer price per Savanna share is $2.12 which is 9.1% higher than hostile proposal from Total Energy Services Inc
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)