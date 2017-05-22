BRIEF-Bekaert and ArcelorMittal successfully close Sumaré deal
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL
May 22 Western Gas Partners Lp :
* Names new chief financial officer
* Appointed Jaime Casas as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer of partnerships effective immediately
Casas will succeed Benjamin Fink who was recently named president and chief executive officer of partnerships
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares