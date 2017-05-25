BRIEF-Newlink Genetics reports positive Phase 1B data for co's IDO pathway inhibitor

* Positive phase 1b data for Newlink Genetics’ IDO pathway inhibitor, indoximod, in combination with chemotherapy for patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (aml) presented at the European Hematologic Association (eha) congress in Madrid, Spain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: