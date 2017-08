BRIEF-Western Troy elects Rex Loesby as a new director, files appeal documents in Genivar litigation, files appeal on Canada revenue case

July 31 (Reuters) - Western Troy Capital Resources Inc

* Western troy elects Rex Loesby as a new director, files appeal documents in Genivar litigation, files appeal on canada revenue case

* Western Troy Capital Resources Inc - Western Troy has filed its factum for appeal process in Western Troy v. Genivar litigation

* Western Troy Capital Resources Inc - co believes appeal process may result in a substantial increase in award

* Western Troy Capital Resources Inc - appeal is scheduled to be heard on november 22, 2017