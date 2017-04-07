April 7 WesternOne Inc:
* WesternOne Inc to sell Britco's Canadian manufacturing
operations
* Under terms of agreement, WesternOne will receive cash
consideration of $2.5 million upon closing
* WesternOne expects to incur a one-time severance
obligation of approximately $0.9 million
* Entered into binding agreement with Triple M Modular Ltd
to sell substantially all of WesternOne's Canadian manufacturing
assets, liabilities
* Will receive up to an additional $2.5 million contingent
on earnings from business sold for 12-month period following
close of deal
