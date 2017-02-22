Italy set to introduce measures to boost soured loan securitisations
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
Feb 23 Westfield Corp
* Full-year aifrs net profit after tax attributable $1,366.1 million versus $2,323.5 million
* Fy revenue (including equity accounted revenue of us$675.8 million) down 7.3% to $1,798.4 million
* Group expects to achieve ffo for the 2017 year of between 33.8 and 34.0 cents per security.
* Distribution forecast for the 2017 year is 25.5 cents per security
* Dividend/distributions for the year ended 31 december 2016 unchanged at 25.10 cents per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.