March 30 Westfield Corp:

* Priced a US$500 million 5 year debt issue into United States market

* Debt issue comprises US$500 mln aggregate principal amount 3.150% guaranteed senior fixed rate notes due April 2022

* Proceeds of issue will be used to repay outstanding borrowings under Westfield Corporation's U.S. revolving credit facility