April 20 Westjet Airlines Ltd

* Westjet announces intent to launch ultra-low-cost carrier

* Westjet airlines ltd- ulcc will provide canadians with no-frills, lower-cost travel options

* Westjet airlines ltd says service is expected to start in late 2017 with an initial fleet of 10 high-density boeing 737-800s

* Westjet airlines says intention to launch a new, ultra-low-cost carrier in canada